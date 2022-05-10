Sendhwa: Villagers informed about government schemes

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A campaign under the Pohoch Abhiyan guided by the district collector was organised at the Sendhwa development block. A team visited five villages of the district which were accompanied by revenue officers on Tuesday.

During this, the group members went door-to-door and informed people about various government schemes. They also explained how to fill out an application form to get benefits according to eligibility.

According to Sendhwa SDM Tapasya Parihar, a camp was organised at village Bhampura under the direction of mandal coordinator Vinod Patidar.

The next camp of the campaign will be conducted on May 11 in the villages of Barwani district.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 09:43 PM IST