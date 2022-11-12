Sendhwa: Indore-Manmad rail line project, Letter written to Modi over delay

Pixabay

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Manmad Railway Sangharsh Samiti's Manoj Marathe has written a letter to PM Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav with attached documents demanding the allocation of funds from the Centre for the Indore- Manmad rail line. The letter states that all administrative approval for the Manmad-Indore railway project have been granted.

Manmad-Indore railway line (covering total of 360 km) was proposed in the year 2016 at a total cost of Rs 12,000 crore. This project would reduce the distance from Indore to Mumbai by about 250 kilometres thus reducing the travel time and helping the passengers. But even after the final report was prepared in 2016, the project has been facing regular delays in its implementation.

The Sangharsh Samit has been formed demanding the completion of this project at the earliest, which is continuously fighting for this project.

The Indore-Manmad railway line will be completed in partnership with the state governments of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

