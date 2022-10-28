Sendhwa: Congress member joins BJP

Sendhwa(Madhya Pradesh): Vishwapratap Rajput, son of janpad member Hirabai Rajput from Ward No 19, left the Congress and joined the BJP along with his supporters on Friday. Rajput also informed that his mother was also joining the BJP with him.

Former minister Antarsingh Arya got Rajput to join the BJP. Giving the above information, BJP spokesperson Sunil Aggarwal said that on Friday, Dr Vishwapratap Rajput, son of Hirabai Rajput, member of Ward No 19, reached Kolki village of former minister Antarsingh Arya and met former minister Arya and the workers including his mother. He expressed his desire to join the BJP by resigning from the primary membership of the Congress.

Arya immediately embraced Rajput and congratulated him on joining the BJP and welcomed to the party by putting on a scarf around his neck. Arya said that BJP is working for every section in every field, the public has faith in BJP, many opposition people are leaving the party and joining the BJP. We are welcoming them.