Sendhwa: Forged birth certificates being made at MP Online kiosks

Representative Image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa police arrested four MP Online kiosk owners for preparing forged birth certificates of the villagers. Police acted into the matter after some of the villagers raised a complaint before Sendhwa sub-divisional magistrate Tapasya Parihar who subsequently ordered an investigation into the matter. Based on the investigation report, naib tehsildar Jagdish Randhawa complained to Sendhwa police against Jai Bhilat Computer operating at Mausam Square, Sai Krishna Computer operating at Jawahar Complex, Gurukripa Computer operating at Jogwada and Kivyansh Digital Seva Kendra. Computer kiosk owners including Mithun, 29, a resident of Bedipura Takli and currently residing at Devjhiri Colony Sendhwa, Ramesh Patel, 28, a resident of Naktirani, Nilesh, 29, a resident of Aachli and Yash, 28, a resident of Devjhiri Colony Sendhwa have been arrested by police. They have been sent to jail. During the investigation, it was revealed that the quartet prepared fake birth certificates through MP Online Centre charging a handsome amount from the application. Based on the investigation report and Randhawa’s report, police booked them under Section 420 (cheating), 467 and 468 (forgery), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code. The accused confessed during interrogation that they prepared fake birth certificates from separate MP Online computer centres. Four computer systems, four printers, and four mobiles have been seized from the accused.

Read Also No auction for 2 yrs at Sendhwa Krishi Upaj Mandi: Report