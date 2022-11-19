No auction for 2 yrs at Sendhwa Krishi Upaj Mandi: Report

Reprsentative Image |

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Investigation of Sendhwa Krishi Upaj Mandi and godowns of about 15 licensees was completed on Saturday. An investigation team constituted in this regard, headed by Sendhwa SDM Abhishek Saraf has submitted its report.

The report reveals that there has been no auction at the Sendhwa agriculture produce market for more than two years. The investigation team also found a difference between the quantity of physical stock stored in the godowns of the licensee firms and the quantity of crop indicated on the e-licence portal.

When the investigation team went to the spot on November 12, 2022, the mandi secretary showed receipts of November 9, 2022. This showed that auctioning has not happened in the mandi for years.

Based on the report, SDM Saraf has said that strict action will be taken against the defaulters and Rs 20 lakh market fee will be charged from the mandi.

Naib tehsildar Rahul Solanki, assistant director agriculture Bharat Solanki, Barwani Krishi Upaj Mandi secretary Suman Badole and Sendhwa Krishi Upaj Mandi secretary Laxman Singh Thakur were part of the investigation team.