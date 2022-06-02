 
Sendhwa: BJP workers asked to approach voters based on development work

Addressing the party workers, Arya said that we have to fight the elections strongly after taking the lessons from the mistakes we made in the Assembly elections.

Updated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 09:43 PM IST
Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of local body elections, a party workers' meeting was held at Kolki village and was addressed by senior BJP leader and former cabinet minister Antar Singh Arya.

He asked party workers to approach voters based on development work.

We have always accelerated the development work in the region. In the state, the Shivraj Singh government has taken many important schemes to the villages. It has to be fought by making it an issue, Arya said.

He added that the authorised candidates will be declared by the party for the district and janpad elections.

We should ensure the victory of the candidate authorised to contest. If only one candidate of the party contests for the post of sarpanch, then it is good and our victory is certain, he said.

