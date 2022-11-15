Security laps in Ratlam MP, MLA

FP PHOTO

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A major security laps were reported in Ratlam district after convoy of Ratlam – Jhabua MP Guman Singh Damor and Ratlam Rural MLA's was gheroed by more than one thousand workers of Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS).

Meanwhile, the collector's promptness rescued the MP and MLA from the crowd. The collector's gunman got hurt in the gherao.

Sources claimed that both Damore and MLA were heading to take part in the programme organised on the occasion of Birsa Munda Jayanti in the district, when scores of JAYS workers sat on the road and stopped the convoy.

The birth anniversary of the popular tribal leader, Birsa Munda, is celebrated on November 15 in a big way in the district as many of the places in the district are tribal dominated and the occasion of the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda is also celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.