e-Paper Get App

Sardarpur: SDM looks into complaints against hostel superintendent

The students had complained about this to the district collector in a public hearing on August 23 which is being investigated. After this, the students reached the SDM on Tuesday.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 10:14 PM IST
article-image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sardarpur sub-divisional magistrate Rahul Chouhan on Tuesday visited Sardar pur government hostel and interacted with hostel residents.

Earlier on August 23, hostel residents had lodged a complaint against hostel superintendent Vikram Singh Dindore accusing him of coming to the hostel every day in an inebriated condition and beating up students.

The students had complained about this to the district collector in a public hearing on August 23 which is being investigated. After this, the students reached the SDM on Tuesday.

The SDM immediately reached the hostel located in the sports complex and prepared a Panchnama after having a discussion with the students.

Students Dhirendra, Govind, Mukesh, Arjun, Golu and Mahendra told SDM Chouhan about the misdeed of s hostel superintendent Vikram Singh Didor. They said the superintendent is threatening us for complaining. On the basis of the statements of the students, a proposal is being sent to the assistant commissioner, Tribal Affairs Department, Dhar to take action against the superintendent.

Read Also
Indore: MP Lalwani at start-up workshop; ‘People from foreign lands look at us with great hope’
article-image
HomeIndoreSardarpur: SDM looks into complaints against hostel superintendent

RECENT STORIES

LIVE India vs Hong Kong T20 Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Score and Updates: India inch closer to victory

LIVE India vs Hong Kong T20 Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Score and Updates: India inch closer to victory

Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in encounter in Sopore; search for others on

Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in encounter in Sopore; search for others on

Bihar: After change in portfolio, tainted minister Kartikeya Singh resigns

Bihar: After change in portfolio, tainted minister Kartikeya Singh resigns

'Afghanistan is beautiful': Netizens react as picture of Blue Tigers' fan during Asia Cup 2022 match...

'Afghanistan is beautiful': Netizens react as picture of Blue Tigers' fan during Asia Cup 2022 match...

Watch video: PM Modi performs 'aarti' at Piyush Goyal's residence on Ganesh Chaturthi

Watch video: PM Modi performs 'aarti' at Piyush Goyal's residence on Ganesh Chaturthi