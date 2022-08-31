Sardarpur: SDM looks into complaints against hostel superintendent

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sardarpur sub-divisional magistrate Rahul Chouhan on Tuesday visited Sardar pur government hostel and interacted with hostel residents.

Earlier on August 23, hostel residents had lodged a complaint against hostel superintendent Vikram Singh Dindore accusing him of coming to the hostel every day in an inebriated condition and beating up students.

The students had complained about this to the district collector in a public hearing on August 23 which is being investigated. After this, the students reached the SDM on Tuesday.

The SDM immediately reached the hostel located in the sports complex and prepared a Panchnama after having a discussion with the students.

Students Dhirendra, Govind, Mukesh, Arjun, Golu and Mahendra told SDM Chouhan about the misdeed of s hostel superintendent Vikram Singh Didor. They said the superintendent is threatening us for complaining. On the basis of the statements of the students, a proposal is being sent to the assistant commissioner, Tribal Affairs Department, Dhar to take action against the superintendent.