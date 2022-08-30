Indore: MP Lalwani at start-up workshop; ‘People from foreign lands look at us with great hope’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MP Shankar Lalwani, who is also a member of the MSME and Start-up Committee of the Lok Sabha, has said that India has become the third-largest country of start-up companies in the world. Most of the innovative ideas nowadays are coming from here. People from abroad, too, are looking at us with great hope.

Lalwani said that, after 2014, ‘Amrit Kaal’ of the country had begun. By 2050, India will become a developed nation of the world. He was addressing a workshop here on the topic ‘Industry 4.0 and Start-up India’ organised by the Global Forum of Industrial Development (GFID), at which a large number of industrialists and businessmen were present.

DC Sahu, joint director of the MSME Development Institute, spoke about the entire history of the Industrial Revolution. P Narhari, industries commissioner and MSME secretary, explained the process of getting a start-up registered. Sanjeev Patni, CEO, Prestige Group, Manoj Deshpande, director, Atal Incubation Centre, and Taha Malik from Bari Lab also addressed the workshop.

President of the GFID Deepak Bhandari presented an overview of the programme. CA Arun Jain threw light on how to connect start-ups with MSMEs and how to set up new projects. The main attraction for the industrialists was the laboratory, which was set up there by the Atal Innovation Mission. There was also a presentation and demonstration on how drone technology can be used in future for logistics.