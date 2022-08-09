Sardarpur: Novel way to check proxy attendance of teachers

Representative Photo |

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): In an unusual step, the government has passed an order directing concerned officials to paste photographs of teachers in all government and aided schools of the state to check the problem of fake or proxy teachers while taking stock of deteriorating education standards.

Supriya Bisen, assistant commissioner of the tribal affairs department, Dhar, has ordered development block education officers, and principals across states to paste A4 size photos of teachers and guest teachers on the walls of schools along with their designations, in order to prevent the practice of teaching staff sending proxy on their behalf.

The order followed instructions received from the tribal affairs department, Bhopal. It has instructed all the district education officers to take action on this matter within 03 days. It has also asked the school authorities to verify all details of the teachers appointed in schools and check their documents and past photos along with their names and designation.

Following the order, Development Block Education Officer Pramod Kumar Mathur has instructed staff of around 350 government schools across Sardarpur tehsil to paste the photos of the teacher (guest teacher) on school walls promptly.

