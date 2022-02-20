Sardarpur: Mourning family turns tragic accident into a boon for the blind; Deceased groom's eyes donated

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Family members of Ajay Kumawat, the groom who had died in a tragic road accident on Saturday morning, a couple of hours before his wedding, have donated his eyes before cremation.

After getting the consent of the groom's family, members of MK International Eye Bank and Shri Murlidhar Kishangopal Parmarthik Trust visited the deceased's place in Titgaria village under Anjad tehsil of Barwani district to collect his eyes.

Eye Bank and Trust members expressed gratitude towards Ajayís family members for their kind and noble gesture.

Earlier, on Saturday morning, Ajay had sustained grievous injuries when the car in which he and four others were heading towards the bride's place in Labriya village in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district had crashed into the road divider and overturned in a field on Indore ñ Ahmedabad National Highway.

He had died on the way to Indore for treatment, while the others including his sister, Radhika, brother Ajay, cousin Kishore, son of Champalal Siddhad and one Aarti, wife of Ajay who were in the car with Ritesh had received serious injuries.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the driver of the vehicle had dozed off momentarily, resulting in the accident.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 10:48 PM IST