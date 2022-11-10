Sardarpur: Farmers annoyed as canal water not available for wheat crop

FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The non-availability of Govidpura canal water for wheat and gram fields has become a cause for concern for local farmers of at least five villages in Dhar district.

In the district, Govidpura canal is the lifeline of farmers of more than five villages. It fulfils the irrigation purpose of Phulagawadi, Kumarpat, Barveli, Pasavada, Govindpura villages covering 880 hectares of land. The irrigation department has not yet restored water supply in Govidpura canal due to which gram and wheat crops along with paddy are dying due to lack of sufficient water.

If the water supply is not restored in the next couple of days, their crops would be destroyed. In addition to that, canal overflows with garbage, waste, it would take at least a week to clean the distribution system. As a result, a critical situation has arisen. Farmers said that due to the negligence of the department, thousands of farmers of 5 villages, mostly dependent on the distribution system, were facing hardships due to non-availability of canal water.

Local farmer Ramchandra Oswal said that if the irrigation department does not release water in the canal, sown crops of wheat and gram will be ruined. It would cause a heavy loss to farmers of the area.

Read Also Indore: Slow server hits work in RTO for three days