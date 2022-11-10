Indore: Slow server hits work in RTO for three days

e-Paper Get App
Over 25K people waiting for licence and registration cards

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 01:03 AM IST
RTO Office, Indore |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of applicants for driving licences, renewal, and fitness certificate of vehicles had to face a tough time in getting their work done in the Regional Transport Office for the last three days, thanks to the slow server.

Hundreds of applicants had to wait for hours to get the work done as the server remained down for a few hours while it was slow for the last three days.

However, officials claimed that the server issue had occurred due to load on the server as the work has been shifted to the VAHAN and SAARTHI portals which are based on NIC’s server. Meanwhile, the department employees said that the server issue for the last three days had affected major work during the crucial time i.e. festive season.

“Yes, there is a server issue as the server is running a bit slow. We have informed the senior officials about the same and the NIC officials are also working on it. The issue would be resolved soon,” ARTO Archana Mishra said.

The service of issuance of driving licence cards worsened in the Regional Transport Office as now the office is facing a shortage of blank cards. 

A large number of applicants who had applied for driving licences and vehicle registration are waiting to get their cards for more than three months. According to official sources, over 25,000 people have been waiting to get their licence and registration cards.

