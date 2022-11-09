Indore: DAVV to hold special main & supplementary exams together

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a first, Devi Ahiya Vishwavidyalaya will be holding special main exams along with supplementary of the first year together. The special exams are for students who missed the first-year exams of the undergraduate courses due to some or the other reason.

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has started making preparations for the exams. The examination department of the university will soon call the exam forms. As it was the first exam as per the New Education Policy (NEP) which was implemented in session 2022-23, the scheme of exam was changed. The university had to withdraw the results it issued initially of BA, BSc and BCom and issue revised results. The department of higher education (DHE) got complaints from across the state that many students had skipped the exams as they did not get enough time to study as per the new scheme of exams.

As a result, the DHE asked all universities in the state to conduct a special exam for those who missed the main exam of the first year.

As DAVV was preparing for the supplementary exams, vice-chancellor professor Renu Jain asked the examination department to hold the supplementary and main exams together.

Only 1 supplementary examination chance

The supplementary and special examinations may be conducted together, but the students will be able to avail of the benefit of the supplementary examination only once. If a student appearing for the special exam fails to clear one or two papers, he/she will be entitled to the supplementary exam. However, those who are already appearing in supplementary exam to be held with the special exam will not be entitled to another supplementary exam if they fail again