Indore: Inter-College Youth Festival begins at DAVV auditorium

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An Inter-College Youth Festival was inaugurated at the auditorium of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Monday. DAVV vice-chancellor professor Renu Jain inaugurated the festival and registrar Anil Sharma and dean, students’ welfare, LK Tripathi were also present.

While the group dance and solo dance competitions were held at the university auditorium, the debate competition was held at the School of Computer Science.

Besides, painting competitions were held at Mata Jijabai Government Post-graduate Girls’ College and a fine arts competition was held at Maharani Laxmibai Government Girls’ College, Qila Maidan.

