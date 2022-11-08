e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Inter-College Youth Festival begins at DAVV auditorium

Indore: Inter-College Youth Festival begins at DAVV auditorium

DAVV vice-chancellor professor Renu Jain inaugurated the festival and registrar Anil Sharma and dean, students’ welfare, LK Tripathi were also present

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 08, 2022, 12:46 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An Inter-College Youth Festival was inaugurated at the auditorium of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Monday. DAVV vice-chancellor professor Renu Jain inaugurated the festival and registrar Anil Sharma and dean, students’ welfare, LK Tripathi were also present.

While the group dance and solo dance competitions were held at the university auditorium, the debate competition was held at the School of Computer Science.

Besides, painting competitions were held at Mata Jijabai Government Post-graduate Girls’ College and a fine arts competition was held at Maharani Laxmibai Government Girls’ College, Qila Maidan.

Read Also
Indore: MoHFW team to inspect Burn Unit and Trauma Centre at MY Hospital
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Misbehaviour, Cong workers place fake currency notes on registrar’s table

Indore: Misbehaviour, Cong workers place fake currency notes on registrar’s table

Indore: MPPSC exams to be held under CCTV surveillance

Indore: MPPSC exams to be held under CCTV surveillance

Indore: Two youths commit suicide in separate cases

Indore: Two youths commit suicide in separate cases

MP: Indore players will present a challenge in the state roller skating competition

MP: Indore players will present a challenge in the state roller skating competition

Indore: Aksh shines in CCI's win

Indore: Aksh shines in CCI's win