Indore: MoHFW team to inspect Burn Unit and Trauma Centre at MY Hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has failed to start the new Burn Unit even two years after starting the work, a team of the ministry of health and family welfare will inspect the work of the newly prepared burn unit and the existing burn unit on November 15. The team will take note of the funds to be utilised by the institute to develop the facility to provide better treatment to patients of burn injuries and pull down the number of fatalities.

“An official from the ministry of health and family welfare will visit the Burn Unit on November 15. The ministry had given funds under the National Programme for Prevention and Management of Burn Injuries to develop the Burn Unit and to upgrade the facility and the team will inspect the work on, and utilisation of, the same,’ dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

The team will also inspect the facilities at the Trauma Centre at MY Hospital.

Meanwhile, Burn Unit-in-charge Dr Sachin Verma said the team was inspecting burn unit facilities in many medical colleges of the state, including Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur. He added that the work of the new Burn Unit was almost done and it would be ready in 10-15 days. The officials added that recruitment of staff had also started and some nurses had been recruited. They said they were waiting for the PWD to complete the work and hand over the unit to them.

The new Burn Unit has been developed at a cost of Rs 7 crore, including Rs 1.3 crore given by the Centre, and it will have 24 beds. It will also have two modular OTs, a skin bank, beds with different temperature facilities, a sunbath room, and other facilities.

