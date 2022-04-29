Sardarpur: Contamination could have led to fish deaths in Govidpura Lake, says prelim probe

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A preliminary investigation into the death of scores of fish in the Govidpura lake has reasoned that the deaths could possibly have been caused due to contamination and the scorching summer. Thousands of dead fish were found floating in the lake a few weeks ago. Free Press had prominently raised the issue on April 12 to attract the attention of the local administration.

This incident has again highlighted concerns about water pollution in the Govidpura lake situated 3 km away from Sardarpur tehsil in Dhar district which is the lifeline of six villages in the tehsil.

The residents of Sardarpur and Rajgarh drink water of the lake, which could prove to be a health hazard. The lake is the primary source of potable water and provides water supply to farms besides being the source of income for local farmers. Vegetables are being cultivated in summer from the water of the reservoir.

The reservoir provides drinking water to several nearby villages like Chichodia, Bhopwar, and the two big cities of the block, Rajgarh and Sardarpur. It falls under the state irrigation department while Sardarpur Rajgarh Municipal Council is responsible for supplying water to the lake. But none of them were aware that the fish are dying and rotting in the lake water.

Iirrigation department SDO Ashok Garg said fisheries officers were apprised about the situation during a review meeting held on April 28. Since, it was the responsibility of fisheries department to find out the cause of the deaths.

Recently, the SDM who had inspected the site along with administrative officials, had ordered a probe in this regard.

SDM Bonder Singh Kalesh along with PHE SDO Naval Singh Bhuria, Irrigation department SDO Ashok Garg, municipal council CMO Chandrakant Jain, city council Rajgarh CMO Devbala Piplonia, fisheries inspector Suresh Ahirwar inspected the lake on Friday and ordered immediate measures be taken to protect the fish and their habitat.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 10:18 PM IST