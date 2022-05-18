Sardarpur: Collector meets villagers to solve water crisis

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Pankaj Jain set up a chaupal of villagers of Nayapura, Anjanmal, Taraghati, Poshia village on Monday evening to thrash out a solution to their water woes.

This was in accordance with the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's order to take necessary measures to solve this crisis.

Earlier, the chief minister was apprised of the serious problem of drinking water by the villagers at the helipad at village Poshia when he visited Sardarpur on Monday to express condolences on the demise of Abhishek Bhuria, son of former MLA Velsingh Bhuria.

Many villages of Sardarpur tehsil are currently facing a severe water crisis with the Nal Jal Yojana failing to address their problems. The pipeline is broken at many places and many of the water tanks do not have water in them.

