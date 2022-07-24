e-Paper Get App

Sardarpur: Classes shifted from under a tree to Manglik Bhawan

Reportedly, on Thursday night, the roof of Talavpara Primary school collapsed due to which teachers had to take classes under the Neem tree.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 01:29 AM IST
Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The students studying under the Neem tree after their school building's roof collapsed were provided a Manglik Bhawan of 20 by 30 for 116 students of different classes. Aggrieved students demanded a quick reconstruction of the school as it is impossible for them to study in such congested surroundings.

Reportedly, on Thursday night, the roof of Talavpara Primary school collapsed due to which teachers had to take classes under the Neem tree. Regarding this, on Saturday, the officials of the Education Department shifted the primary school students and teachers to Manglik Bhawan, where teaching has begun.

In the Manglik Bhawan, marriage programmes, society meetings, government, semi-government events, and many other events are usually held. This will create a constant disturbance in the studies of the students. Also, this school was built about 27 years ago and till this date, no renovation has taken place.

