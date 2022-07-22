Sardarpur: Govt school roof caves in, students forced to study under a tree

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The roof of Government Primary School, Talavpara, Sardarpur collapsed on Thursday night. The school has three teachers and 126 students. Reportedly, the school was built in the year 1995 with poor raw materials resulting in this incident. For 27 years, its roof made up of degraded black cement has been continuously falling apart. The iron bars laid on the roof have rotten.

Now the student is studying under a Neem in front of the school. Principal Ramesh Mukati has been in correspondence with the officials to repair the dilapidated roof of this building since 2018. The school management committee had also sent an estimate to the BRC office on December 6, 2019, but no steps were taken by the department in this direction.

Also, on July 20, the principal sent a letter to the gram panchayat CEO Shailendra Sharma regarding using Manglik Bhawan as a classroom for students but he denied it. Later, BRC Bootsingh Bhanwar ordered the opening of the gates of the Manglik Bhawan for students. However, according to teachers, many programmes including marriage ceremonies, birthday celebrations, and many other gatherings often take place at Manglik Bhawan. This will create continuous disturbance for the students.

There are only three rooms in the school building which include two classrooms and one office.