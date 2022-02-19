Sardarpur: Bridegroom killed in car accident hours before his wedding

Sardarpur/Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A bridegroom died in a road accident a few hours before his wedding at Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway near Sadarpur village on Saturday morning.

A pall of gloom descended in the families of the deceased and the bride. The bridegroom was identified as Ritesh, a resident of Titgaria village under Anjad tehsil of Barwani district.

According to reports, Ritesh, his family members and other relatives left for Labriya village in the wee hours of Saturday. They were about 28-kilometre away from the bride’s village, in the meantime, the car (MP 09 WF 4959) collided with the road divider and landed into the field.

There were five persons including Ritesh in the car. Family members who were following them, immediately evacuated Ritesh and others from the mangled car. The family members decided to take them to Indore for treatment but in the way, Ritesh died. Four others which include Ritesh’s sister Radhika, his brother Ajay, his cousin Kishore and Ajay’s wife Arti were ungergoing treatment.

On getting the information about the incident, the family members of bride rushed to the accident site.

Sadarpur Police also rushed reached the spot, established a case and started investigation into the matter. The police said that Ritesh was set to enter into the wedlock with the daughter of Rajendra Dantlecha, a resident of Labriya village in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district.

In the preliminary investigation it came to fore that the driver of the vehicle got napped and as a result of which the tragic incident occured, the police said.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 06:16 PM IST