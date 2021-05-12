Dhar: Registration for vaccination suffers setback as many tribals in Sadarpur don’t have smart phones

Sardarpur (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): From May 5, the vaccination drive of people in 18-44 age group has started and those who have smart phones have registered for the same. However, poor people who don’t have mobile phones find it difficult to register.

Dhar district is a tribal predominant area inhabited by poor people many of whom are semi literate. Some have bought second hand mobile phones but don’t know how to operate them. Very few vaccination centres have been set up in the rural areas and that too are closed due to lack of vaccines.

When chief block medical officer Sheela Mujalda was contacted on Tuesday evening, she didn’t receive the call. Chief Health and Medical Officer Dr Jitendra Choudhary said government has not given guidelines as to how to vaccinate people who are unable to register due to unavailability of mobile phones and other reasons.

Vaccination centres remained closed for 4 days

Vaccination centres in Sardarpur were closed from Saturday to Tuesday due to lack of vaccines. Dr Jitendra Choudhary said he will look into it. He said vaccinations of 45 plus will be done and as soon as vaccines are received.