Sanawad: Water released in canals for irrigation purposes

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Sachin Birla released water in canals related to Omkareshwar dam project at 7:15 am on Thursday. This fulfilled the demands of farmers for irrigation water. MLA Birla and Mandhata MLA Narayan Patel inaugurated the canals by worshipping goddess Narmada at the canal gate of Omkareshwar.

As per Birla, farmers need water to irrigate the moong dal crop. Apart from this, farmers have started preparing for summer cotton sowing. That's why farmers were eagerly waiting for the water to be released into the canals. This water will reach the farmer’s fields through sub-canals.

Notably, in the past, farmers had staged a protest in front of the NVDA office in Sanawad, demanding the release of water under the Omkareshwar dam project in the canals. MLA Birla had promised the agitating farmers that in any case, water would be released into the canals under the Omkareshwar dam project by May 18.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 09:49 PM IST