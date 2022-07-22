Sanawad: Navodaya students shine in CBSE exam

Shubham Patel (L) and Nandini Awase (R) |

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE declared the CBSE Result Class 12th on Friday. Students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Junapani (Sanawad) have performed exceptionally well .

In Class 12th, Shubham Patel secured the top position by securing 94.8% while Nandini with 92% stood second. School Principal SS Waghmare said that 43 students of the school had appeared in the 12th board examination results and all students had passed the exam.

In Class 10th, Prerna Awase secured top position by securing 97.6% in the exam while Garima Patidar with 95% secured second position in the examination bringing laurels to the School. A total of 83 students took the examination and the overall result was 99%.

Congratulating the students, vice principal SK Singh said that it is a matter of immense pride that the school continues to carve a legacy for itself and achieve such a stellar result. He congratulated all students and teachers who made this possible. The result is a testimony to the hard work of students, teachers and other staff members, he said.