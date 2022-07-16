Sanawad: Navodaya Employees' Welfare Association meeting held

Representative Photo |

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): A national executive meeting of Navodaya Employees' Welfare Association was held at Click Hotel located in New Delhi. During this, Sanwad resident and association's national executive member Vipin Gupta was also present.

Giving information, Vipin said that many important issues like recruitment of wardens in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, fixed duty time for teachers, 10 per cent special allowance to non-teaching staff and pension to pre-2004 employees were discussed in the meeting.

Along with this, officials raised the topic of government recognition for the organisation. Due to lack of recognition, the problems of the employees do not reach the officers. Office bearers demanded recognition of the Association too. The Navodaya commissioner promised to fulfil their demand in the interest of the employees.

On this occasion, organisation vice president Amar Singh, treasurer Umesh Bhardwaj, secretary Avinash Rai, minister Ayaz Ansari, press secretary Prashant Chansoria, and all the office bearers of the association's central executive were also present.