Bhopal: Mandi closes, wholesale traders sport black badges to protest against 5% GST on re-packed foods

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The wholesale traders of the state capital on Saturday sported black badges to join the nationwide protest against the decision to impose 5 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on re-packed food items.

On the other hand, all the mandis of Bhopal are closed to mark the protest for the same. According to reports, the increased GST on repacked food items will be applicable from July 18.

Wholesale traders association general secretary Anupam Agrawal said, “Traders sported back badges as a mark of protest of 5 per cent GST on re-packed foods such as wheat and other cereals, dried leguminous vegetables, curd, buttermilk, etc. Mandis are also closed on the same ground.”

Earlier, the implementation of the GST only taxed branded food. The 47th GST Council, however, decided to levy 5% GST on repacked and relabelled food as well.

As 85% of the consumers use repacked and relabelled food, taxing it would severely affect the common man, and lead to price rise.

