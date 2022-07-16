Bhopal: Candidate roamed barefooted for eight years for a pledge on poll win

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Every success has an interesting story behind it and there is a similar tale of a newly elected district panchayat member of Bhopal district. A candidate who roamed barefooted for almost eights years over a pledge related to his election win.

The candidate, Vikram Bholeshwar had taken a pledge that he would not wear any footwear until he won the election. According to reports, it took eight years to fulfil his resolution. Bholeshwar has been walking barefooted for the last eight years.

Bholeshwar even took part barefoot in the entire election campaign. He had the resolution that he would contest elections for development and would not wear slippers till he won.

The tenacious man has been elected as district panchayat member from ward no.8 of Bhamora Runha, Bhopal.

According to reports, Bholeshwar will now visit door-to-door to express his gratitude to the residents for the victory and then after 8 years, he will put footwear on his feet.

He has promised to make arrangements for drinking water, proper arrangement of electricity and repair the roads of the village.