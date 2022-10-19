Sanawad: Drug de-addiction seminar conducted at Polytechnic College

Sanawad(Madhya Pradesh): A seminar on drug de-addiction campaign, cyber crime and traffic awareness was conducted at Sanawad Polytechnic College on Wednesday. Police administration and health department officials along with doctors were present as guests and speakers.

Addressing the students, homeopathy expert Dr Kamlesh Chaudhary said that, many intoxicants including gutkha pouch, tobacco, bidi, cigarette, alcohol and others are ruining the lives of youngsters. Therefore, youths should stay away from these and also make society aware of its ill-effects.

Vinod Dixit, the chief guest of the event, also apprised the participants about the ill-effects of drugs and bad habits. He said that drug addiction is the major evil spreading rapidly in society. Dixit said that drugs not only destroy a person but also the whole family and society attached to him.

Similarly, Sanawad police station incharge MR Romde informed the students about the traffic rules and cyber crime in the college. He also asked the students to reach the police station if they face any problem regarding this.

On this occasion, students including Mandeep Surali, Vikendra Moranya, Rajendra Vaskle and staff members were present. The programme was conducted by Dr KK Gadge and a vote of thanks was proposed by college principal CG Prakaulya.

Read Also MP: Demand raised for resumption of railway services from Sanawad