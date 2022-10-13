MP: Demand raised for resumption of railway services from Sanawad

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Sanawad Vikas Sangharsh Committee handed over a memorandum to MP Gnyaneshwar Patil with several demands like the resumption of railway services, and other pending developments work in the constituency (Nimar region).

The memorandum was handed over to the minister when he was heading towards Ujjain for the Mahakal Lok inauguration. Members of the committee including Rajendra Palod, Prabhat Upadhyay, Kamal Birla, Rakesh Gehlod, Rashid Zoya, Vipul Trivedi, Gajendra Upadhyay and Kamal Chaudhary led by Committee member Zakir Hussain Ami handed over a memorandum.

The memorandum raised the demand for the construction of a new overbridge connecting Indore-Icchapur Highway to Omkareshwar temple.

Apart from that, the demands for the resumption of Sanawad-Bhopal and Sanawad-Bhusawal trains services was also raised by the committee members.

Members also raised the demand for other development works in the area such as road repair, widening and expansion work of the highway connecting Polytechnic College to Dhakalgaon Phata. They also demanded the deployment of security personnel at the railway station and the opening of a Railway Reservation Center. MP has assured that the state government will take the necessary steps to address the issues raised by them.