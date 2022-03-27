Sanawad: Dalits stage demo at police station to protest accidental death

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old man was killed after being hit by a passenger bus near Amba village located around 17 km on Khargone road on Saturday. Following the death of the man, relatives staged a demonstration at Bediya police station and demanded the arrest of the accused.

As per details, the deceased has been identified as Narsingh (45), a resident of Jamaniya Village. He was on his way to his native place when he was hit by a passenger bus. He got critically injured and was rushed to the hospital but couldnít be saved. The body was then sent to Sanawad Civil Hospital for autopsy.

Following the autopsy report, furious relatives and Dalit members refused to cremate the body and staged a demonstration at Bediya police station along with the body and demanded the arrest of the accused and seizure of the passenger bus. They also alleged that police passed inappropriate comments and casteist slurs, which added fuel to fire. The protesters demanded that local MLA Sachin Birla be called and shouted slogans against police officials for not taking strong action against the culprits.

After half an hour, MLA Birla reached the police station and heard them patiently assuring Rs 25,000 for the last rites and assumed responsibility of the education of the children of the deceased. He also assured the protestors that the administration will do justice to them and take appropriate action against the accused. After the situation was diffused, Sanawad station in-charge M R Romde along with the police force reached Bediya and seized the passenger bus. After the assurance of MLA Birla, protestors left the police station and took the body for the last rites.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 10:02 PM IST