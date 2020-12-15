Sajjan Singh Verma wants Sanjay​ Shukla party's mayoral candidate for Indore

Indore: Congress leader and former minister Sajjan Singh Verma on Tuesday said that Sanjay Shukla is the most suitable candidate for the mayoral post from the party.

He also added that they will give a chance to 70-80 per​ ​cent youngsters in the forthcoming civic body elections.

“Sanjay Shukla has a good image among youngsters and he has recently penetrated the bastion of BJP in Constituency No 1. He is the right candidate for contesting mayoral elections and I am sure he will end the party’s exile in IMC,” Verma told the media.

He also added that the selection of candidates would be done in Indore and they will try to prepare a second and third line of leaders in the party by giving tickets to youngsters in the coming elections.

Earlier, former minister Jitu Patwari too said that it is ​'​90 per​ ​cent​'​ ​certain that Sanjay Shukla will be the party’s mayor candidate and they will send his name to the party. He was talking to the media in Bhopal.

Congress questions permission to BJP to organi​s​e rally

Senior ​C​ongress leaders Sajjan Singh Verma, Jitu Patwari, Vinay Bakliwal and others raised questions over the administration​'s​ ​decision to give permission to BJP ​to hold ​ ‘Kisan Sammelan’ in support of Farm Acts at Dussehra Maidan.

“Administration is not giving permission to people for organi​s​ing marriage functions ​on the ground of Covid protocols but they gave permission to BJP to hold a rally. We will also organise a programme to protest against Farm Acts,” Congress leaders said.