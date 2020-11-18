Sajjan Singh Verma counsels Kapil Sibal, P Chidambaram to make way for young leaders

BHOPAL: The former minister Sajjan Singh Verma counselled the senior Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and P Chidambaram to leave their positions and to make way for the youngsters.

The ex-minister was talking to the media here on Wednesday on the issue of infighting in the Congress.

The two party leaders instead of bringing up their views on a public platform, should have put it before the party forum, said Verma. “The Congress had given them the bags full of posts and facilities and now they are pointing fingers at the party,” said the ex-minister.

“Because of leaders like you (Sibal, Chidamabaram) the Congress is sinking and now in your age it’s time for you to leave the party .. and give way to young generation,” said Verma. Questioning the silence of the two leaders over the political turmoil in Madhya Pradesh, Verma said that the duo never took up the issue of toppling the Congress government, ‘None of them met the local party leaders and inquired about the issue,’ he added.

Earlier Sibal in an interview to English daily, earlier this week said, “Some of us put our pen to paper and said what should be done in the Congress on the road ahead. Instead of listening to us, they turned their back on us. The results are for all to see People of the country, not just in Bihar but wherever by-elections were held, obviously don’t consider the Congress to be an effective alternative.” Later he has got support from another Congress heavyweight P Chidamabaram, who in an interview to a daily said the party needed to “strengthen our organisation at the ground level” and that it “contested on more than its organisational strength”.