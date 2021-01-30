SAILANA: One dead, 11 injured as vehicle overturns near Neemuch, was loaded with 40 labourers who were returning pilgrimage in Rajasthan

Sailana (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): One person died on the spot and 11 were seriously injured on Friday as a pick-up vehicle that was returning with 40 villagers from Rajasthan’s famous Sanwariaji Temple overturned.

They were 40 labourers hailing from nearby villages of Sailana like Kesharpura and Iswar Thuni. They had gone to visit the famous holy temple in Rajasthan in pick-up vehicle (MP14 GC 1048) owned by Sailana resident Mohan, son of Shobharam.

The vehicle overturned when it reached Bardia near Neemuch, while they were returning from the trip, leading to death of Om Prakash, son of Raju, 14, on the spot. He was resident of Piploda. Aside from this, 11 people were critically injured and have been admitted to Ratlam Medical College hospital by Neemuch police and administration. Neemuch district administration made arrangements to send remaining passengers to their homes through bus.