Eight killed, four injured in Rajasthan as vehicle hits truck; CM Gehlot condoles deaths

Eight people were killed and four others injured in Rajasthan's Tonk area after the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a truck. It is believed that they had been travelling from Khatushyamji in Rajasthan, en route to their home in MP.

"Injured have been referred to Jaipur. Drivers of both the vehicles are absconding", the DGP of Tonk was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.