Eight killed, four injured in Rajasthan as vehicle hits truck; CM Gehlot condoles deaths

Eight people were killed and four others injured in Rajasthan's Tonk area after the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a truck. It is believed that they had been travelling from Khatushyamji in Rajasthan, en route to their home in MP.
"Injured have been referred to Jaipur. Drivers of both the vehicles are absconding", the DGP of Tonk was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that he was "sad" to know about the situation. "My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. May they remain strong in this difficult time and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured," he added.
Further details awaited.
