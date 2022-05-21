Sailana: NCC cadets exhorted to become good citizens

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): The National Cadet Corps (NCC) successfully conducted its eight-day training camp at Government Eklavya Model Residential School, Sailana. It is a yearly camp organised by 21 Battalion NCC, Ratlam.

Various activities like weapons training, firing, drill, map reading, and navigation training along with different types of motivational and safety talks were given to the cadets every day under the guidance of Camp Commandant Col HPS Ahlawat and Deputy Camp Commandant Lt Col NJS Sindhu.

A team of Indian Pharmaceutical Combine Association (IPCA) Laboratories Ratlam gave a demo class of safety equipment and fire extinguishing process at the time of arson. Along with this, information about the prevention of illnesses like HIV, AIDS and TB was provided by district hospital Ratlam's Dr Abhishek Arora.

Also, the team of Platoon Commander Jyoti Baghel and Ajay Srivastava, "State Disaster Emergency Rescue Force" Home Guard Office, Ratlam gave detailed information about disaster management to the children.

During the camp, Indore Group Commander, Brigadier Akashdeep Bhanot inspected the camp and told the cadets that they have to become good citizens along with becoming good NCC cadets. A cultural programme was organised on the last day of the camp in which children gave a colourful performance which was full of patriotism.

NCC cadets from Sailana, Nagda, Badnagar, Badnawar, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Ratlam, Pipliyajodha, Kalukheda, and Mandsaur participated in this camp. Female cadets participated under the guidance of school principal Maya Mehta.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 09:27 PM IST