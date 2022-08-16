e-Paper Get App

Sailana: Mismanagement leads to chaos in Independence Day function

Though there was high enthusiasm among all the people of the village, mismanagement at the celebration spot led to a chaotic situation at the site.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 10:35 PM IST
article-image

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): Independence Day was celebrated here in Sailana village of Ratlam district in a bit of a chaotic manner held at the Krishi Upaj Mandi premises.

The defunct sound system and lengthy speech by the guest led to children present to start shouting patriotic slogans.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav, children took out an attractive Prabhat Pheri holding the Tricolour in their hands with the slogans of Vande Mataram, Bharat Mata ki Jai.

The newly elected district president Kailashi Bai Charel hoisted the flag, and SDM Manish Jain read the message of the chief minister on this occasion.

The parade was inspected by MLA Harsh Vijay Gehlot, SDM, and former MLA Sangeeta Vijay Charel took the salute. District vice-president, police station in-charge, officers, employees of all departments, dignitaries, and public representatives were present.

On this occasion, the entire village was decorated with Tricolour flags.

