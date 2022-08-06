Janpad president, members take oath in Sailana

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): The oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected janpad president and janpad members took place in Sailana village on Friday.

Before the oath-taking ceremony, a welcome and thanksgiving procession was organised in the village in which all the elected public representatives acknowledged the voters for their support.

People as well accorded welcome to their representatives by garlanding and showering flowers on them. In a few places, people tied a turban to the public representatives.

After this, everyone was welcomed and sworn in by the janpad chief executive officer Govardhan Malviya at the janpad office and janpad president Kailashi Bai Ramchandra Charel and the members took charge and called to make the Tri-colour campaign successful in the village.

On this occasion, Bharatiya Janata Party's district president Rajendra Singh Lunera, former mandi president Vijay Charel, former MLA Sangeeta Charel, all newly elected public representatives, former public representatives, senior workers and common citizens, a large number of women and men and employees were present.

