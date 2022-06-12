Sailana: FIRs against those posting objectionable content on social media

FIR | Representative Image

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): The social media team of the district is working round the clock to monitor posts, comments, and videos that can whip up communal hatred. Police station in-charge, Sailana Shivmangal Singh Sengar said that there is a complete ban on posting objectionable content on social media that disturbs peace and harmony among people. He added an FIR would be registered and strict actions will be taken against a person found posting inflammatory stuff.

In Ratlam and other cities too, legal action has been taken for making such posts viral on media platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp. Also, police have appealed that, if a citizen gets any such information then he/she should immediately inform the nearest police station so that appropriate action could be taken.