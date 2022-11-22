Sailana: Cops intensify search for JAYS leader in rape case

Representative Image | File Photo

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): Sailana police in Ratlam district intensified the search for JAYS leader Kamleshwar Dodiyar against whom a 29-year-old woman from a tribal-dominated village in Sailana tehsil has lodged a rape complaint.

ASP Sunil Patidar said that multiple police teams have been formed and they are raiding different places to arrest him.

Earlier, on Monday a woman recorded her statement at Ratlam SP's office and based on that, police registered an FIR against Dodiyar under Section 376(2)(a) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, confirmed ASP Sunil Patidar.

In her statement, the complainant claimed that the JAYS leader sexually exploited her for four years on the pretext of marriage, but recently he decided to marry another girl.

The complainant also claimed that Dodiyar used to visit her place in an inebriated condition and used to physically exploit her. He also socially humiliated her by circulating her pictures on social media.

After recording her statement, police registered an FIR against Dodiyar and sent the woman to the hospital for a medical examination.