Rs 50 Lakh Dowry: Greedy hubby, kin booked after plaint in Indore

This is a typical case of horrendous medieval mindset when a married woman is harassed, oppressed and mentally tortured for wealth and money in the name of dowry.

Even as the Indian criminal laws were comprehensively amended to include dowry as a punishable offence and Section 304B was added to the Indian Penal Code, 1860 ("IPC"), which made dowry death a specific offence punishable with a minimum sentence of imprisonment for 7 years and a maximum imprisonment for life, the social evil of asking for dowry continues to haunt the society.

A man and six of his family members from Lucknow were booked by the police for allegedly harassing his wife for Rs 50 lakh dowry on Thursday. The in-laws threw out the woman from the house when she failed to fetch that kind of money.

Women police station in charge Jyoti Sharma said that the woman is currently residing with her parents in Sainath Colony for more than six months.

THE CASE

In her complaint, she stated that she was married to one Harshkaran Singh, a resident of Lucknow in 2016. Her parents had given her valuables and cash as per their affordability during the engagement and marriage but her husband and other family members were demanding for more money as dowry. In 2019, her in-laws threw her luggage out of the house demanding Rs 50 lakh as dowry!

But even then, she tried to stay on at her hubby’s place despite all the humiliation and extreme pressure on her mind. She didn’t utter a word to her parents and they didn’t know a thing. Till in February 2020 when she was asked to leave the house. After that, she stayed at a relative’s place for a few days and later reached the city to stay with her parents here.

The woman further stated that her husband and two of his relatives reached the city and misbehaved with her again. The police have registered a case under relevant sections and started an investigation. No arrests have been made till the filing of the report.