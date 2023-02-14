Robbery bid: With accused on remand, police look for aides in Bhikangaon

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): After securing two-day remand of accused, the police are trying to ascertain his accomplices involved in robbery bid on a financial institution in Bhikangaon.

So far police have seized clothes, pistol and motorcycle dumped by Akhilesh Kushwah. Bhikangaon police station in-charge Sourabh Bathm said that all the four arrested accused were Sudeep Gangrade, 30, Akhilesh Kushwah, 30, Hemant Rathore, 31, and Sonu Chouhan, 28, of Bhikangaon village.

Akhilesh was nervous before the robbery Batham said that during questioning it was revealed that before the robbery, at around 3 am on January 10, Sudeep asked Akhilesh to come along with him. Initially, Akhilesh refused but later agreed and around 5 am, the duo left for Bhikangaon from Indore.

Before robbery, Akhilesh once again became nervous and wanted to give up but Sudeep cajoled him into joining the burglary. Sudeep and Akhilesh had brought kurta and burqa for the robbery from Indore.

After failing to execute the plan, Akhilesh escaped and went straight to Kedwa-Andad Road, where he dumped kurta and pistol in a roadside bush and discarded the motorcycle near wine shop in Kasrawad and left for Indore.

Police recovered motorcycle used during the robbery along with two pistols, three knives, one live cartridge and four mobile phones.

At the same time, the motorcycle used by Sonu Chauhan, who had provided the weapon during the robbery, was yet to be seized.

