Review Of Preparartions For Simhastha-2028: Laxity On Part Of Officials Won’t Be Tolerated, Warns CM

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has warned the officials not to misuse funds related to the preparations of Simhastha Mahaparva-2028. “Plans suggested should be proved successful otherwise responsibility of the errant officials will be fixed,” he added.

The CM was reviewing the preparations of the Simhastha Mahaparva-2028 during a meeting at Samrat Vikramaditya Administrative Complex Building here on Sunday. MP Anil Firojia, Ujjain North MLA Anil Jain Kaluheda, ACS and Ujjain division in-charge Rajesh Rajora, divisional commissioners Sanjay Goyal (Ujjain) and Mal Singh (Indore), collectors Neeraj Kumar Singh (Ujjain), Asheesh Singh (Indore) and Rishabh Gupta (Dewas), Ujjain municipal commissioner Ashish Pathak and concerned officials were present.

Addressing the meeting, Yadav said that organising Simhastha is a proud moment not only for Ujjain but also for the state and the country. The water of Kshipra must be clean, clear, and fit for drinking, hence all the concerned officials of Indore, Ujjain, and Dewas should make an action plan to ensure that dirty water does not get into the Kshipra. Build stop dams to stop dirty water,” he directed.

Yadav said that apart from Ujjain, Simhastha is also spread in Indore, Dewas, Omkareshwar Dada Dhuniwale, Pashupatinath Temple, Baglamukhi Temple, etc. Our concept is that when the devotees come, they should feel proud.

The CM expressed his strong displeasure over the failed diversion planning of Rs 99 crore made to stop the dirty water of Kanh in Kshipra and said that in the Simhastha of 2016, the officials had assured that the Kshipra would remain pure and clean. It would be potable but even after spending crores of rupees, the plan failed. “If there is wrong planning this time, responsibility will be fixed for the officials,” he warned.

The CM said that under the Namami Gange project, the required budget will again be demanded from the Union government for purification of Kshipra. For this, he instructed the officials to talk to Union water resources minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. He said that if necessary, the work of Mahakal Lok Phase 3 will also be done.

Along with purification of Kshipra, widening of the road to reach Mahakal, planning of alternative route to temple, power station, airstrip expansion, museum, arrangement for accommodation of passengers, vehicle parking, etc will have to be done. Vehicle parking, pure drinking water, and good accommodation arrangements will also be made and the action plan for all these will be prepared and completed before 2028.

It was told that 12 crore people can come in Simhastha 2028, and for this all basic needs will be arranged. Ghats of various temples, Valmiki Ghat, Siddhavat, Kaal Bhairav, Siddhanath, etc will also be expanded. Wherever the sants live, those ghats will be expanded on priority and necessary basic needs will be arranged in the fair area also.

Necessary plans will be made to manage the crowd at Ram Janardan Temple, Siddhanath, Kaal Bhairav. Yadav said that it is not proper to put the burden of crowd on a single road, for this four to five alternative routes will also be made. He said that all the management officers should do this with full heart and complete planning but keep in mind that the money of the permanent body should not be misused. He also gave instructions for beautification of major intersections and widening of Hariphatak Overbridge.

The CM said that the routine work already going on from KD Gate to the exit intersection continued. He said that if people from different communities want to build a Dharamshala in Ujjain, then we will provide them with complete facilities. He said that wherever there are good ghats, better arrangements for bathing of devotees will be ensured. He said that he will soon decide on Parvati-Kali Sindh river link scheme.