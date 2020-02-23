Registration begins for IIM-Indore after-school course

Indore: Online submission of application forms for admission in five-year integrated programme in management, an after-school course run by Indian Institute of Management Indore, has begun and will continue till March 30.

The students are required to get through aptitude test and personal interview to secure admission in the IPM course. The elite institute is going to hold aptitude test on April 30 in 34 cities in the country including Indore, Bhopal, Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Lucknow.

After results are declared, students will be called for personal interview in second week of May.

The final short list will be issued in June and students will be extended admission offers. The classes will commence in July last week or August first week.

Integrated programme in management is one of the most sought after school courses offered by IIM Indore. Every year, nearly 20,000 candidates against 120 seats apply for admission in the course. IIM Indore is only IIM in the country to offer after-school course.