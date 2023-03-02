Reactions on Budget: Budget to become basis of development of State

Budget 2023 | File/ Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Industrialists of the city have hailed the last budget of the State Government presented by Finance Minister Jagdish Devda in the State Assembly on Wednesday. They have said that the budget will become the basis of development of the State.

It is a welcome, able and positive budget, as no new tax is proposed in it. Also, a 7500-hectare area is allocated for the new industries. This will further boost industrialisation in the State.

-Yogesh Mehta, president of Association of Industries of MP.

This is a positive budget, where various initiatives are proposed like improving the use of Artificial intelligence and development of industrial corridor from Pithampur to Super Corridor. It also showcases the dream of self-reliant Madhya Pradesh.

-Tarun Vyas, Secretary AIMP.

Congratulations to FM Jagdish Devda for introducing a holistic and people-friendly budget. Forward-looking initiatives such as 33% allocation for women-centric schemes will undoubtedly help encourage women empowerment in the State. The initiative to develop world-class skill parks in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar and Rewa and the allocation of Rs 1,000 crores for skill development and skill internship will help develop necessary vocational skills among the youth.

-Animesh Jain, Chairman, CII Madhya Pradesh.

The provisions of the Green Budget are welcome; the State’s own scrap policy will increase the use of electronic vehicles. Along with this, the State is going to bring a policy for pumped hydro-storage project to balance the demand for electricity along with solar energy. This is a commendable step. The announcement of a special package for reimbursement of agricultural pumps will prove to be a boost not only for the farmers but also for related industries. Many such industries in the State give employment to thousands of people.

-Dinesh Patidar, Chairman, FICCI, Madhya Pradesh and MD, Shakti Pumps India Ltd.

We welcome the "paperless Budget" presented by the Madhya Pradesh government for 2023–2024. The State government has reiterated its commitment to achieving State's self-sufficiency aligning with Prime Minister's vision. Several key announcements have been made including the commitment towards skill development, women's empowerment, strengthening the agriculture sector and one lakh job creation.

-Manish Dabkara, CMD and CEO, EKI Energy Services.