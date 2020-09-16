Re-start oxygen supply to Madhya Pradesh, HC directs Maharashtra firm

Indore: In an interim order, Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday directed Maharashtra-based company to continue uninterrupted supply of liquid oxygen to MP and don't get influenced by an order related to check on oxygen supply to other states by Maharashtra government.

Division bench comprising Justice SC Sharma and Justice Shailendra Shukla gave the ruling on a petition filed by MY Hospital through its superintendent Dr PS Thakur.

Additional advocate general Pushyamitra Bhargav said that Inox Air Products Pvt Ltd of Maharastra and some companies based in Gujarat and Chhatisgarh supply liquid oxygen to MP which does not have any liquid manufacturing plant on its soil.

The petitioner informed the total requirement of oxygen in the MP is about 100 tonnes per day and keeping in view the increase in number of Covid-19 patients the Hospitals in the state will be requiring 270 - 280 tonnes of liquid oxygen daily including 20 tonnes at MY Hospital.