RAZZMATAZZ PLANNED TO JAZZ UP PBD, GIS-2023: Pedal run, lit fest, carnivals, flash mob to create ambience for gala event

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of organising the mega prestigious Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas (PBD) and the Global Investor Summit (GIS-2023), several activities will be organised here to create an ambience to the run up to the extravaganza. These will include pedal run, literature festival, food carnivals and flash mob. The guests attending the event will be welcomed through Malwi tradition.

The pre-events calendar was released at a meeting called by collector Ilayaraja T. at his office on Thursday. In the meeting, it was informed that extensive preparations are underway for the systematic organisation of the prestigious Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas and the Investors’ Summit to be held in the city in January 2023. IMC Commissioner Pratibha Pal, additional collector Ajay Dev Sharma, Abhay Bedekar, RS Mandloi, CEO of Zilla Panchayat Vandana Sharma, Officers of other related departments and ACP Rajesh Vyas were present.

The minute details regarding the arrangements made for the events, from the arrival of VVIPs, VIPs and other visitors till their departure, was reviewed in detail. Collector Dr Ilayaraja gave instructions to ensure that all preparations were made keeping the gravity and dignity of the event in mind before the stipulated deadline. He said the blueprint for the arrangements should be in place and well-rehearsed so that the guests do not face any hurdles. They should be welcomed according to the tradition of Indoriyat and Malwa. The guests must take back sweet memories which will remain etched in their minds forever.

Display branding materials

Instructions were given specially to decorate Indore for the event. He also said that branding material should be displayed on all hoardings available in the city. It was informed in the meeting that cultural festivals will also be held during the event. There will also be a cultural and heritage walk. The walk will start from the Chhatri of Boliya Sarkar and terminate at CP Shekhar Nagar and Sarafa. During this, instructions were given to present cultural and musical programmes as well. A photo competition based on the specialties and achievements of the city is being organized to create an atmosphere.

Local artists to perform

To create an atmosphere, ahead of the PBD conference and the GIS-2023, various activities will be performed by the local artists.

*A pedal race will be organised on December 17 under PBD programmes. The race will start at 7 am from GPO and end at Nehru Stadium via Dewas Naka.

*A flash mob will be organised every weekend at 56 shops and malls, various business areas, malls and hotels, squares etc.

*A three-day Literature Festival will be organised at the Gandhi Hall from December 16.

*A three-day food carnival named Indori Zaika will be organised behind Phoenix Mall from December 23.

*A three-day carnival of Indori artists may be organised from December 30.