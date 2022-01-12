Ratlam: Western Railway wins silver at Inter Railway Basketball tourney

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Western Railway team won silver medal at the 63rd All India Inter railway Basketball tournament held at Guwahati recently. Most of the players of the Western Railway Basketball team are from Ratlam Rail Division.

After reaching Ratlam the team members met with the divisional rail manager Vineet Gupta. He congratulated them on their performance at the All India inter railway tournament.

Additional divisional rail manager K K Sinha, senior divisional operating manager and secretary Ratlam rail division sports association Praveen Tiwari, senior divisional commercial manager Sunil Meena and team coach Sanjay Vashishta (Ratlam rail division) were present.

Western Railway team members posted in Ratlam Rail Division are as under: Prakash Mishra, Ranjeet Mane, Deepak Chaudhary, Janak Patel, Dwarakesh and Amit.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 09:40 PM IST