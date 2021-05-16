Ratlam: Western railway cancels 6 special trains due to cyclone in Gujarat

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Western railway announced the cancellation of six special trains, which pass through Ratlam rail division in view of warning of cyclone in Gujarat, informed a railway press release.

Train No 01465 Somnath - Jabalpur special Express will remain cancelled from Somnath on May 17. Train No.04163 Somanath-Jabalpur Special express from Somanath, train No.02941 Bhavnagar - Asansol special express from Bhavnagar and train No 04677 Hapa - Shrimata Vaishnodevi Katda special Express from Hapa commencing journey on May 18 will remain cancelled.

Train No 04679 Jamnagar - Shrimata Vaishnodevi Katda special express commencing journey from Jamnagar on May 19 will remain cancelled. Train No 02942 Asansol Bhavnagar special express commencing journey from Asansol will remain cancelled on May 20.