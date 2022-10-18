Ratlam: Weekly Bandra-Hisar festival special to pass through Ratlam

RATLAM: A weekly superfast special train has been announced between Bandra Terminus and Hisar railway stations to clear the festival rush, which will pass through Ratlam.

According to railway information train, No. 09091 from Bandra terminus to Hisar will run from October 18 to November 15 every Tuesday while train No 09092 from Hisar to Bandra Terminus will run from October 20 to November 17 every Thursday.

Railway information said that train No.09091 Bandra terminus to Hisar superfast special will depart from Bandra Terminus at 9.45 PM every Tuesday and will reach Dahod at 5.13 am the next day and Ratlam at 6.45 am to reach Hisar at 10.25 pm on Wednesday.

Similarly, train No.09092 from Hisar to Bandra terminus superfast special will depart from Hisar at 12.15 am every Thursday and will reach Ratlam railway station at 4.40 pm and Dahod at 6.25 pm to reach Bandra terminus at 4.30 am on Friday.

The composition of the 09091/09092 superfast special train will include one second AC, three third AC, fourteen sleepers and four general coaches. Stoppages of the superfast special express on both sides will be at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Dahod, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Durgapura, Jaipur, Chomu Samod, Ringas, Shrimadhopur, Neem Ka Thana, Narnaul, Rewari, Charkhi, Dadri, Bhiwani and Hansi railway stations.

