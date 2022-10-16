Ratlam: Demolition carried out in Mission Hospital compound amid Christian community protests

RATLAM: Dilapidated structures situated at the Mission Hospital compound were demolished by the district administration on Friday evening situated on the 13 bighas land of the Mission Compound about which the district administration claimed that it was lease land.

Christian community people staged a dharna in protest against the demolition at the Sailana bus stand corner on Friday evening.

The demolition drive commenced in the Mission Compound at about 4 pm on Friday and soon the members of the Christian community assembled to protest against the demolition.

However, the district administration maintained that the land belonged to Nazul and carried out demolition operations. The Mission Hospital stopped operations in 2010.

Police also registered a case against ten persons on the charge of staging a chakka jam at Sailana bus stand and blocking the traffic movement for about two hours.

City Congress came in support of the persons protesting against the demolition. Late in the evening a delegation of the City Congress also met the district collector Narendra Suryavanshi to clear their stand.

Read Also Ratlam: 166 encroachers to be booked